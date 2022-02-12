Mark R. Luther, of Johnstown, has joined the Catanese Group as a tax manager. He oversees tax and consulting engagements for businesses and individual clients.
Luther brings extensive experience working for international and regional companies in industries such as manufacturing and health care, and is highly skilled in accounting and financial management, strategic planning, cost reduction and productivity analysis.
He received a bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in financial accounting from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
