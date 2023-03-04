Lisa Hurst of the Catanese Group has been promoted to audit supervisor, based on her quality of work in audit engagements. She will serve clients and manage firm projects in a leadership capacity.
Hurst received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from St. Francis University. She joined the Catanese Group as a staff accountant in 2017 and was promoted to senior accountant in 2019.
She resides in Johnstown.
Samuel Catanese, a certified public accountant, has been selected to be listed in the 2023 Top 100 People edition of the Pennsylvania Business Central publication.
He was nominated by readers and selected by the publication’s editorial team based on his career accomplishments and contributions to his community.
Catanese is the leading partner of the Catanese Group, focusing primarily on business planning and development and management and administration of professional service companies.
He joined the firm in 1976.
