Christine Scholl (left) and Lisa Hurst, of the Catanese Group, received their diplomas for graduating from the John B. Gunter Leadership program, Class of 2020.
Scholl is the marketing director at Catanese Group. She has a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Seton Hill University and a master’s degree from St. Francis University.
Hurst is a senior accountant at Catanese Group. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from St. Francis University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.