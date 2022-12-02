Tommy Nagle, a Cambria County beef and crop farmer, was elected as vice president of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau by the state board of directors.
The position was vacated by Chris Hoffman, who is currently serving as president.
Nagle has been involved with the Farm Bureau for more than a decade, having served as a member of the PFB’s state board of directors, representing District 12, which consists of Cambria, Clearfield and Indiana counties for the past three years.
In 2013, Nagle, and his wife, Tracey, won PFB’s Young Farmer and Rancher Achievement Award. He raises beef cattle and grows crops on his Patton family farm.
Nagle will be responsible for chairing PFB’s policy development process, where farmers recommend solutions to benefit agriculture and rural communities.
