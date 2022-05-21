Cambria County attorney Christopher G. Gvozdich, of Gvozdich Law Offices in Ebensburg, had begun a three-year term on the Pennsylvania Bar Association (PBA) Board of Governors.
One of 12 zone governors who serve on the PBA board, Gvozdich will represent Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana and Somerset county attorneys.
Gvozdich has been serving as a delegate to the PBA House of Delegates, the policymaking body of the association since 2011.
He was a member of the 2013-14 class of the PBA Bar Leadership Institute; member and past chair and past co-chair of the PBA's Quality of Life/Balance Committee; past recipient of the PBA President's Recognition Award; member of Cambria County Bar Association; past chair of the association's Young Lawyers Division; and past manager on the Cambria County Bar Association's Board of Managers.
Gvozdich had served as coordinator and administrator of Cambria County's mock trial program; had served as coordinator of the Cambria County Bar Association's Stepping Out program; currently serves as director on the Pennsylvania Bar Foundation, where he is a member of its finance and marketing committees; and was a board member of the board of Laurel Legal Services Inc.
