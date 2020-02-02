The Tribune-Democrat adds new journalists
The Tribune-Democrat added two new journalists over the past week.
Both joined the newspaper after previously working at the Altoona Mirror in Blair County.
Russ O’Reilly, of Hollidaysburg, will take over the newspaper’s business/economic development beat while covering Greater Johns-town’s East and West Hills communities.
A 2010 University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown graduate, O’Reilly freelanced for The Tribune-Democrat before spending nine years as The Mirror’s education reporter.
Joshua Byers is a 2013 Clarion University graduate.
He worked as a writer for Explore Clarion/Explore Venango and later, Mainline Newspapers in Cambria County before joining the Mirror as a special sections coordinator.
Byers will work as the newspaper’s education reporter.
Both Byers and O’Reilly are Cambria County natives who interned with The Tribune-Democrat earlier in the decade.
Best Window employees attended dealer meeting
Barry T. Ritko Sr., vice president, and Samuel LaRose, sales manager, at Best Window and Door Co., Johnstown, attended the 2020 national dealer meeting with Sunesta Awnings and Outdoor Comfort Co., a division of Gilbraltar Industries.
Best Window and Door Co. received awards for recognition of more than 10 years as a dedicated and loyal business partner with Sunesta and also Silver Elite Award for purchases in 2019 exceeding a quarter of a million dollars.
The business also was nominated in the Top 5 companies of the northeast region for dealer of the year.
Finanical adviser ranked on Best-In-State list
Michael Boyer, of Boyer Financial Planning Inc., was ranked No. 115 in Pennsylvania in the 2020 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list published by Forbes.
Boyer, based in Somerset, provides a full range of financial services, including retirement and financial planning, individual money management, individual stocks and bonds, mutual funds, annuities and more.
Howard Hanna recognizes sales agents for performance
Howard Hanna Heritage Real Estate has recognized the following sales agents for their outstanding performance:
Tiffany Debias is a multi-million dollar producer, top producer and top sales associate.
Gina Wian is a multi-million dollar producer.
Frances Pletcher is a million dollar producer.
Keith Griffith is a million dollar producer and top listing associate.
Diane Roberts is a million dollar producer and rookie of the year.
Cindy Eplett is a million dollar producer.
Renee Eash is a rising star.
