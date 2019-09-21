Business people

Everett photographer receives bronze medal
Della Watters, of WattersWorks & Co. of Everett, has received a bronze medal at the Professional Photographers of America’s 2019 International Photographic Competition.
Eight of her winning images will be on display at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee.
Watters is a certified professional photographer and serves on the executive board of governors for Professional Photographers of Pennsylvania.
She specializes in weddings, portraits and event photography.
Local resident rated among best attorneys in Florida
Donald S. Bennett, son of Donald H. and Marlene Bennett, of Johnstown, has been named to the list of the best attorneys in Florida for 2020.
He also was listed in the edition of the best lawyers in America.
Bennett is a 1980 graduate of Greater Johnstown High School, a 1984 graduate of Penn State and 1987 graduate of Wake Forest Law School.
He is employed by the law firm of Banker Lopez Gassler and has been with the firm for 31 years in the Tampa area.
Physician assistant joins Laurel Cardiology
Hannah Novak has joined Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where she will be providing outpatient care at Laurel Cardiology and inpatient care at the hospital.
Novak, a physician assistant, received a bachelor’s degree in health science and master of physician assistant degree from St. Francis University, Loretto.
She completed clinical hours in family practice, emergency medicine, internal medicine, surgery, pediatrics, women’s health, behavioral health and otolaryngology.
Novak is a member of the Jennerstown Volunteer Fire Department.
Local broker/owner earns endorsement
Louann Hoffman, broker/owner of Lang Real Estate and Tax Service, Cresson, has earned the commitment to excellence endorsement from the National Association of Realtors.
The endorsement goes to realtors who have demonstrated knowledge and competency in 10 core areas of real estate practice.
Hoffman was required to show a commitment to creating and maintaining an environment that promotes excellent customer service consistent with these standards.
Doctor joins OB/GYN physician group
Dr. Joel Messom has joined the Conemaugh Physician Group – OB/GYN, where he will provide outpatient care and inpatient care at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Messom will provide lifelong gynecological care, obstetric care, labor and delivery and post-partum care.
He will also provide gynecological surgical services including, but not limited to, polyp and fibroid removal, hysterectomy, biopsies and robotic surgery.
Messom earned a medical degree at SABA University School of Medicine in Saba, Dutch Caribbean. He completed a residency at Bridgeport Hospital – Yale New Haven Health in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
He is a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
CME Engineering hires new employee
Charles Lightfoot has been hired by CME Engineering LP.
He has more than 30 years of experience in geotechnical and mining engineering and holds a professional licensure in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.
Lightfoot will be stationed in the Somerset office, but will assist with all of CME’s operations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and Ohio.
CJL Engineering relocates Maryland office
CJL Engineering, a multi-disciplined mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering consulting firm, has relocated its Frederick, Maryland, office from West Second Street to Westview Drive.
CJL promote a collaborative, integrated design process and high-performance A/E strategies for sustainable site, water conservation, energy efficiency, resource conservation and indoor environmental quality.
Christopher P. Mills is the principal-in-charge of the Frederick office and will be continuing to lead full-time office staffing and client services for existing clients as well as new business development opportunities in the region.
Mills is a local Frederick County community member and joined CJL as part of the Frederick office acquisition in 2016.
The company has offices in Pittsburgh, Johnstown, Erie, Youngstown, Ohio, and Morgantown, West Virginia, with an affiliated office in Tampa, Florida.