Gastroenterologist joins Conemaugh
Dr. Akil Hassam has joined Conemaugh Physician Group – Gastroenterology as a board-certified gastroenterologist.
Hassam earned a medical degree at Temple University School of Medicine, Philadelphia. He completed a residency at Temple and a fellowship at New York Presbyterian Queens.
Cardiologist joins physician group
Dr. Lou Mastrine has joined Conemaugh Physician Group – Cardiology as a board-certified cardiologist.
Mastrine earned a medical degree at New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, and completed a residency and cardiovascular disease fellowship at Maimonides Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York.
He also completed a cardiac electrophysiology fellowship at New York Methodist Hospital.
Mastrine will see patients at Conemaugh Medical Park, One Tech Park Drive, Johnstown.
Promotion and new hire at Chan Soon-Shiong
Sherri Spinos has been promoted to the director of nursing and quality at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
George Napora has been hired as director of surgical services.
Spinos will be responsible for management of the overall function of all nursing departments while ensuring quality patient care.
She has extensive nursing experience in all areas and was a key member in the clinical documentation program that yielded improvements in case mix and documentation.
Spinos has held various positions at CSSMCW, most recently as director of home care services and has been part of the CSSMCW team for 26 years.
Napora will oversee the responsibilities of the operating room and ambulatory services unit, including staffing, scheduling and overall operations of the surgical line.
Previously, he held multiple roles in the operating room environment, including five years as a circulator, five years as a charge nurse and six years as a nurse manager.
Former resident named to advisory board
Jason Petrusic, has been named to the Penn State/York Campus advisory board.
The board’s mission is to promote leadership at Penn State/York in many areas including academic programming, development and fundraising, facilities planning and student life.
Petrusic is vice president, director of internal audit at PeoplesBank, a Codorus Valley Co., based in York.
He will continue as a member of the St. Francis University/Shields School of Business – alumni advisory board.
Petrusic, formerly of Johnstown, is a 1996 graduate of Richland High School and a 2000 graduate of St. Francis University, with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
He received a master’s of business administration degree in general business from Penn State/Harrisburg in 2010.
Petrusic is a certified internal auditor with the Institute of Internal Auditors/North America since 2016, and is a certified fraud examiner through the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.
He resides in Springettsbury Township, York County, with his wife and two children.
Local resident elected to IUP board
Dianne Frye DeLisa, of Johnstown, has been elected to the Foundation for IUP board of directors.
DeLisa graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1987 with a degree in journalism.
She is the corporate writer at Concurrent Technologies Corp., an applied scientific research and development organization headquartered in Johnstown.
Prior to this position, she held various marketing communications roles within the Conemaugh Health System and was a news producer/director at WJAC-TV.
DeLisa has participated in several local and regional nonprofit boards and advisory committees and contributed to local publications as a freelance writer.
Wessel & Co. announces promotions
Wessel & Co., a regional certified public accounting and business consulting firm, has announced the following promotions in the audit and tax departments.
Albert H. Clocker was promoted to manager.
He is a graduate of Wilkes University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
He provides consulting and auditing services to commercial entities with a focus in manufacturing and construction industries.
Clocker is the treasurer and is a member of Emerging Professionals in Cambria and is an executive committee member of Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants – Central Chapter.
Marlissa Cinko has been promoted to senior. She is a graduate of Pitt-Johns-town with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
Cinko works within the tax department and is involved in the preparation of corporate, partnership and individual tax returns and is a member of the customized accounting
solutions team providing QuickBooks services as well as client transaction services.
She is a QuickBooks ProAdviser for desktop and online.
Cinko is a member of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
Melia Pinkas has been promoted to staff accountant III.
She is a graduate of St. Vincent College with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
Pinkas works within the tax department and has experience in accounting, payroll and tax consulting services. She is a member of the Customized Accounting Solutions team providing services in client transactions.
Katherine Duppstadt has been promoted to staff accountant III.
She is a graduate of Pitt-Johnstown with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
She provides audit services to nonprofit, government, for-profit and various other entities.
Duppstadt volunteers time to fundraising to benefit the American Cancer Society.
She has passed all four parts of the certified public accountant exam.
Evan P. Sokira has been promoted to staff accountant III.
He is a graduate of Thiel College with a bachelor’s degree in forensic accounting, bachelor’s degree in accounting, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance.
Sokira is a certified fraud examiner on the fraud and forensic accounting team.
He specializes in audits of government and nonprofit entities as well as a considerable number of forensic accounting and fraud engagements covering various industries. Sokira is studying for the certified public accountant examination.
Jordan Bridge has been promoted to staff accountant II.
He is a graduate of Pitt-Johnstown with bachelor’s degrees in accounting and finance.
He works within the tax department and is involved in the preparation of corporate, partnership and individual tax returns. He also assists in the preparation of compilations and reviews.
Bridge is a member of the strategic tax advisory niche.
He is in the process of becoming a certified public accountant and passed all four parts of the exam.
Bridge received the PICPA Outstanding Senior Award.
Brooke Sowers has been promoted to staff accountant II.
She graduated from Seton Hill University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and also has a payroll professional certificate.
Sowers works within the tax department specializing in individual tax returns. She assists with bookkeeping, payroll and payroll tax returns and is also involved in the preparation of corporate and partnership tax returns.
She is a member of the customized accounting solutions niche and the fraud niches.
Sowers plans to become a certified proadviser in QuickBooks and a certified fraud examiner.
Victoria Grattan has been promoted to staff accountant II.
She is a graduate of Pitt-Johns-town with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a minor in information systems.
Grattan provides audit services and is working toward earning a certified public accountant license.
She began her career with Wessel & Co. in 2018.
