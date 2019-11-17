Somerset Trust employee attends inaugural class
The Appalachian Regional Commission has named Joshua Miller to participate in the inaugural class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute.
Miller will participate in an extensive nine-month program of skill-building seminars, best practice reviews, field visits, mentoring and networking.
He is assistant vice president and business development officer at Somerset Trust Co.
Upon completion of the program, Miller will automatically become part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute Network, a peer-to-peer working group committed to Appalachia’s future.
Penn Highlands appoints executive director
Kathleen Morrell has been appointed to executive director institutional advancement and public relations at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
In her position, Morrell will manage efforts in external relations including the College Foundation; support and nurture the college’s relationships with local, county, state and federally elected officials; serve as grant administrator and public relations officer; build educational partnerships with external organizations; advise the marketing and communications department; and recommend the creation and implementation of institutional development policies.
She was the media director for the Gatesman & Dave advertising agency in Pittsburgh, and The Barash Group, formerly in State College.
Morrell serves on the St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen fundraising committee.
Local resident accepts reporting position
Carley Bonk has accepted a watchdog reporting position with Chambersburg Public Opinion, USA Today Network in Waynesboro, Franklin County.
She is a graduate of Conemaugh Township Area High School, Davidsville, and Point Park University, Pittsburgh.
Local dentist earns designation of fellow
James Ference, a dentist practicing in Richland Township, has earned the designation of fellow in the American Academy of Implant Dentistry.
The award demonstrates a high degree of involvement in service to the profession of implant dentistry.
He serves as editor-in-chief of the AAID news, a periodical distributed to more than 5,000 members worldwide, which serves to review new concepts related to implants and provide details about continuing education opportunities offered to the profession.
Ference is a senior associate editor of the Journal of Oral Implantology, a research publication devoted to all phases of implantology, including surgical placement and restoration of oral implants, bone and soft tissue grafting and related topics.
He is one of 17 dentists in Pennsylvania who achieved board certification by the American Board of Oral Implantology.
UPJ associate professor receives Mentorship Award
William B. Kory has received a Mentorship Award at the Pennsylvania Geographical Society annual conference.
During his tenure as an associate professor and head of the geography department at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, Kory sent nearly 200 students to graduate schools in 30 states. Some went on to earn a doctorate, while most pursued careers in federal, state or local governments, and a variety of private businesses.
Doctor joins medical
center in Windber
Dr. Jonathan Grier has joined Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber in the gastroenterology department.
He will join Dr. Taesun Moon, Dr.Peter Bertin, Dr. Mohammad J. Saadat and Molly Sambor.
Grier received a medical degree from New York University School of Medicine and completed his internship at St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital Center, his residency at Brown Unversity (internal medicine), and fellowship at Louisiana State University (gastroenterology).
He is board certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine and has been practicing medicine for more than 30 years.
Atlantic Broadband appoints new president
Frank van der Post has been appointed as the new president for Atlantic Broadband. He will be based out of Quincy, Massachusetts, the company’s headquarters.
He joins Atlantic Broadband from KPN, a Dutch multi-service telecommunications operator with more than 7 million customers in the residential and enterprise markets, where he served as chief commercial officer.
He spent several years in the airline and hospitality industries, having held senior leadership roles for top organizations across the world including British Airways, where he was managing director and executive board member; Intercontinental Hotels Group, where he worked for more than 20 years and then to the position of vice president operations, Eastern U.S.; and the Caribbean; and Jumeirah Group in Dubai, where he was chief operating officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.