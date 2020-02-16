Local residents appointed to board of trustees
Linda Thomson, Marc McCall and Mike Puruczky have been appointed as new members of the board of trustees at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
Thomson, of Westmont, has been the president/CEO of JARI, a full-service economic development agency in Johnstown, for 20 years.
Thomson received a bachelor’s degree from Waynesburg University and a master’s of public administration from Lehigh University.
She is a member of the Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development board and the ECAC Philadelphia Federal Reserve and former president of the PA Economic Development Association.
Thomson resides with her husband, David, and her two daughters.
McCall, of Johnstown, is a sales executive at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield in downtown Johnstown.
He graduated from Pitt-Johns-town and earned a master’s degree in business from St. Francis University.
McCall has worked in hospitality, health care technology and insurance.
McCall resides with his wife, Kelly, and two daughters.
Puruczky, of Johnstown, is the chief financial officer of Laurel Holdings Inc.
He majored in accounting and finance at Pitt-Johnstown.
Puruczky began his career as an accountant for Wessel & Company, and has worked for Laurel Holdings for the past 20 years, holding the title of CFO since 2005.
He resides with his wife and two daughters.
The new trustees filled the vacant positions after Steve McAneny, a trustee since 2006; John “Jack” Cavanaugh, a trustee for 19 years; and Pat Farabaugh, a trustee since 2014, did not renew their terms.
The new officers of the board are Greg Winger, chairman; Dr. Janet Grady, vice chairperson; Carl D. DeYulis, secretary/treasurer; and Alan Cashaw, at-large.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.