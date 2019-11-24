Former resident receives alumni award
Joseph R. Kasprzyk, son of Joseph and Deborah Kasprzyk, of Bedford, formerly of Richland Township, has received the 2019 Schreyer Honors College Outstanding Scholar Alumni Award at Penn State University.
Kasprzyk, who received his doctoral degree in 2013 from Penn State, is an assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder, where his research centers on new approaches for water resources management, environmental protection and infrastructure management.
Kasprzyk, a 2003 graduate of Butler Area High School, received bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Penn State in 2007 and 2009, respectively.
While living in Richland, he attended St. Benedict School in Geistown Borough.
The Schreyer award recognizes the contributions of graduates who have demonstrated exemplary leadership skills, professional achievement and a passion for life-long learning reflecting the honors college’s mission.
Retired music educator receives lifetime award
Ronald Linn Black, a native of Johnstown, has received the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award from Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles.
He has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities and the credentials and successes he accrued in his field.
Black is renowned as a retired music educator and director who celebrated 35 years at the Portage Area School District from 1971-2006.
In 1975, he created the Portage Area High School stage band, as well as the distinctive musical and theatrical experience of the stage band concerts.
Black received a bachelor’s degree in music from Maryville College in Tennessee in 1970 and a master’s degree in music education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1976.
He was featured in Who’s Who in America, Who’s Who in American Education and Who’s Who in the East.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.