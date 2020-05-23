IUP faculty selected
for Senate awards
Indiana University of Pennsylvania has selected the following faculty members to receive the University Senate Distinguished Faculty Award and the University Senate Staff Service Award:
Francisco Alarcon, mathematics, Distinguished Faculty Senate Award for faculty service; Stephenie Caulder, music, Distinguished Faculty Senate Award for creative arts; Dana Driscoll, English, Distinguished Faculty Senate Award for research; John Lipinski, management, Distinguished Faculty Senate Award for teaching; and Julene Pinto-Dyczewski, housing, residential living and dining, Distinguished Faculty Senate Award for staff service.
Alarcon, a native of Guatemala, earned a doctorate in mathematics and joined IUP in 1992. His main areas of professional interest and research have been in the study of commutative semirings (a branch of abstract algebra), the use of computers and other technology in the teaching of mathematics, ethno mathematics and issues of equity and diversity at the college level.
Since coming to IUP, Alarcon has had 12 articles published and has given more than 55 presentations
and workshops at regional, national and international meetings in 10 different countries.
He has been a principal investigator or a co-investigator in 35 funded grants by diverse agencies including the National Science Foundation, the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Mathematical Association of America.
Caulder is the principal oboist of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra and Keystone Wind Ensemble. She performed with many orchestras and chamber ensembles throughout Pennsylvania and the southeast including Altoona Symphony, Tallahassee Symphony, Pensacola Symphony, Southeastern Chamber Orchestra, Opera a la carte, Greensboro Symphony, Charlotte Philharmonic, Charlotte Repertory and the Wilmington Symphony Orchestras.
In 2015, Caulder toured Russia and performed with the IUP Faculty Woodwind Quintet in venues of St. Petersburg and at the Moscow Conservatory.
She presented masterclasses at the Rimsky-Korsakov Conservatory while in St. Peterburg and at the Wind College in Moscow.
Driscoll serves as the Jones White Writing Center director and is committed to supporting student writing for IUP community. In this role, she oversees all aspects of the writing center, including tutor education, writing center research, budgeting, writing center assessment and day-to-day operations.
She is part of the writing transfer project, a multi-institutional team of researchers supported by grants from the Spencer Foundation and the Conference on College Composition and Communication.
Driscoll serves as a co-editor of “Writing Spaces,” an open source textbook series for first-year composition courses.
She is a founding editorial board member of the “Writing Research, Pedagogy and Policy” series with Southern Illinois University Press and served as a founding editorial board of the Peer Review, an IWCA journal dedicated to sponsoring new authors.
Lipinski is coordinator of IUP’s domestic MBA programs and serves as the co-director of the Excel Center for Entrepreneurial Excellence.
He earned a doctorate in business administration from the University of Pittburgh and is active with its business of humanity project.
Lipinski won IUP’s Center for Teaching Excellence Award for Innovation in 2018, based on a program that he developed with the University of Pecs called virtual study abroad.
He is the adviser for IUP’s Future Entrepreneurs Club and the Graduate Business Student Association.
Pinto-Dyczewski advises two National Association of College and University Residence Halls organizations, the National Residence Hall Honorary Great Oak chapter, founded by Pinto-Dyczewski in 1994 and the Residence Hall Association.
She is a difficult dialogues diversity facilitator, co-coordinator of the Safe Zone, a trainer for QPR – question, persuade, refer suicide prevention program and is a traniner for green dot bystander intervention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.