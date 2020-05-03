Puchko Financial CEO recognized by organization
Douglas P. Puchko, president and CEO of Puchko Financial Associates Inc., has been recognized as a qualifying and life member of the Million Dollar Round Table.
He is FINRA registered through the O.N. Equity Sales Co. and has licenses in life, accident, health, long-term care, annuities and property and casualty.
Puchko earned the life underwriters training council fellow (LUTCF), certification in long term care (CLTC) and retirement income certified professional (RICP) designations.
Puchko Financial Associates implements the Circle of Wealth (COW) client communication process with its clients. Puchko is a certified master mentor with the COW system.
He is a board member of the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership and the Cambria Regional Chamber, where he serves as chairman of the Small Business Council.
He resides in Brownstown with his wife, Maureen. They have three children and two granddaughters.
Laurel View Village
names administrator
Rachel Wachter has been named as new nursing home administrator
at Laurel View Village, full-service continuing care retirement community, in Davidsville.
Wachter was the administrator for The Lutheran Home at Hollidaysburg and has worked in aging services for the past 12 years.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies/gerontology from Penn State University.
Wachter transitioned into hospice services with Asera Care Hospice, Johnstown, followed by work-
ing guardianship and protective services for older adults in Blair County, and social services/admissions director and administrator of a CCRC/Skilled Nursing Facility in Blair County.
In 2017, she became a certified dementia practitioner and in 2018 a licensed nursing home administrator.
Wachter resides in Altoona with her husband and two daughters.
