Local doctor joins Conemaugh Physician Group
Dr. Travis Rearick has joined Conemaugh Physician Group – East Hills, where he will see patients in the outpatient center at 1450 Scalp Ave.
His mother, Jean Rearick has worked at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for many years, first as a nurse, and currently as executive director of performance, excellence and quality.
Travis Rearick received a medical degree from West Virginia University School of Medicine in Morgantown and completed a family medicine residency at the WVU Rural Family Medicine in Harper’s Ferry West Virginia.
He and wife, the former Leah Bucci, are 2007 graduates of Forest Hills High School.
Leah Rearick is a graduate of St. Francis University, where she completed physician assistant training.
1st Summit Bank
promotes employee
Katherine E. Curcio has been promoted to personal banking officer at 1st Summit Bank.
She is responsible for the supervision, daily operations and overall customer relationships at the Parkhill office.
Curcio joined the bank in 2007 and is a graduate of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association School of Banking.
St. Francis to hold planning seminars
St. Francis University Small Business Development Center will hold prebusiness planning seminars for people who are interested in opening and operating their own business.
Topics to be discussed are feasibility issues, marketing, recordkeeping, business plans, legal issues, regulations/taxes and financing.
The seminars will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Devorris Center for Business Development, 3900 Industrial Park Drive, Altoona; and from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Small Business Development Center, 2299 Manor Drive, Loretto.
Pre-registration is required 48 hours prior to the scheduled date.
Register online at www.francis.edu/SBDC-Workshops/ or call 814-472-3200.
