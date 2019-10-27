New CEO named at Laurel View Village
Laurel View Village, Davidsville, has promoted Timothy Mock as chief executive officer. He has been serving as the chief financial officer
for the past four years and as interim CEO.
Mock began at Laurel View Village 22 years ago in the dining services.
He has held a variety of positions such as staff accountant and controller.
He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Shippensburg University and a Pennsylvania nursing home administrators license.
In 2018, he completed the LeadingAge PA Fellows in Leadership program.
Mock resides in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, with his wife, Jody, and their two sons.
Doctor joins Conemaugh Physician Group
Dr. Joel Messom has joined Conemaugh Physician Group – OB/Gyn, 1111 Franklin St., Johnstown.
He earned a medical degree at Saba University School of Medicine in Saba, Dutch Caribbean. He completed his residency at Bridgeport Hospital – Yale New Haven Health in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He is a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Messom will provide gynecological care, obstetric care and surgical services.
Nurse practitioner joins Conemaugh medical center
Rebecca Serre has joined Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and will provide outpatient care at the Conemaugh Advanced Wound Center, Lee Campus, Johnstown.
Serre worked as a registered nurse in Conemaugh’s intensive care unit for five years.
She received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Duquesne University and a master’s degree in nursing/family nurse practitioner from Chamberlain University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.