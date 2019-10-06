St. Francis to hold planning seminars
St. Francis University Small Business Development Center will hold pre-business planning seminars. The seminars are for people who are interested in opening and operating their own business.
The seminars will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Somerset Trust historic conference room, 131 N. Center Ave., Somerset; and from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Small Business Development Center, 2299 Manor Drive, Loretto.
Topics to be discussed are feasibility issues, marketing, recordkeeping, business plans, legal issues, regulations/taxes and financing.
Pre-registration is required 48 hours prior to the scheduled date by calling 814-472-3200 or online at www.francis.edu/SBDC-Workshops/.
American Cancer Society employee receives award
Jen Barron, American Cancer Society senior community development manager, has received the American Cancer Society Regions Club Award.
The award is presented quarterly to ACS employees who through their achievements excel in making a difference in the community by embracing ACS culture beliefs and core values in the fulfillment of the American Cancer Society mission.
Barron serves communities in Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties, where she oversees Relay for Life events in the Cove, Somerset, Bedford and Meyersdale, and the Pennsylvania Golf Pass program for the state.
Doctor joins Highlands Rural Health Clinic
Dr. Christopher Ciccarelli has joined Conemaugh Physician Group – Highlands Rural Health Clinic.
Ciccarelli earned a medical degree at St. James School of Medicine.
He completed his family medicine residence at Excela Health in Latrobe.
Ciccarelli is a board-certified family medicine physician.
