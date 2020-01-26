St. Vincent College to hold business seminar
St. Vincent College Small Business Development Center will hold a seminar, The First Step to Small Business Success, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 12 at the decelopment center, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe.
The seminar is an informal workshop that covers topics such as what is needed to get started, obtaining financing, licenses and applications that are needed and the importance and function of a business plan, marketing plan and financial plan.
The cost is $20.
Registration is required at 724-537-4572 or www.stvincent.edu/sbdc.
Local funeral director honored for his service
Robert M. Matevish, of Matevish andMatevish Funeral Home, Ebensburg, has been honored for his dedicated professional service by the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association at its annual convention.
Matevish has 50 years as a licensed Pennsylvania funeral director.
He is a graduate of Valley Forge Military College and the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science.
Matevish and Matevish Funeral Home, a licensed Pennsylvania funeral home for 75 years, also was honored for its dedicated professional service to its families and community by the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association.
The funeral home opened its doors in October 1944 by Robert’s father, David A. Matevish.
Century 21 All Service Inc. agents listed among the top
The following agents from Century 21 All Service Inc., 212 Bloomfield St., Richland Township, have been listed among the top agents statewide in sales:
Scott Morris had $6.4 million in sales and received the Masters Diamond Award.
Vicki Hutchison had $4.9 million in sales and received the Masters Diamond Award.
Kevin Singer had $1.9 million in sales and received the Masters Emerald Award.
Sandy King had $2.4 million in sales.
Danielle Blough had $1.7 million in sales.
Puchko Financial employees attended Circle of Wealth
Douglas P. Puchko and Kayla M. Puchko Stephenson, of Puchko Financial Associates Inc., Johnstown, attended Circle of Wealth (C.O.W.) College 2020 in Orlando, Florida.
Circle of Wealth is a leading client communication system for financial professionals.
The goal is helping clients to avoid unnecessary wealth transfers and increasing the efficiency of their cash flows.
Puchko and Stephenson are C.O.W. College graduates, certified master mentors, and mentor alumni with the system.
Puchko Financial Associates Inc. is a local family owned and operated financial services firm.
Ondick-McGlynn merges with Barnes Saly & Co., P.C.
Barnes Saly & Co., P.C., certified public accountants and consultants, has announced that the accounting firm of Ondick-McGlynn has merged with them.
Robert Ondick and Patrick McGlynn will remain actively involved in servicing the needs of their clients during the transition.
The merger will operate under Barnes Saly & Co., P.C., at 637 Ferndale Ave., Suite 100, Johnstown.
Ondick-McGlynn has been serving tax and accounting clients in the Johnstown area for more than 60 years.
Barnes Saly is celebrating its 70th year in business. The company also earned national distinction as a Best Accounting Firm to Work For for seven consecutive years.
The firm has offices in Johnstown and Somerset.
