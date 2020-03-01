Planning seminars to be held in Bedford, Loretto
St. Francis University Small Business Development Center will hold pre-business planning seminars for people who are interested in opening and operating their own business.
• Thursday: 9 to 11 a.m. at Bedford County Chamber of Commerce, 203 S. Juliana St., Bedford.
• March 25: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Francis University Small Business Development Center, 2299 Manor Drive, Loretto.
Topics to be discussed are feasibility issues, marketing, recordkeeping, business plans, legal issues, regulations/taxes and financing.
Pre-registration is required for the seminar 48 hours prior to the scheduled date by calling 814-472-3200 or online at https://www.francis.edu/SBDC-Workshops/.
Westmont resident presents paper at conference
Betsy M. Suppes, of Westmont, presented a paper at the Society of Mining Engineers conference in Phoenix.
The title of her talk was “Appraisals: Norming the Data for Comparable Sales of Unconventional Resources.”
Suppes is credentialed as a certified minerals appraiser with the International Institute of Minerals Appraisers.
Suppes has been the principal of Forgedale Consulting Inc., an oil and gas consulting firm, since 2005.
She received a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson College and a master’s of science and master’s of business administration degrees from Tulane University.
She is a certified petroleum geologist with the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and a former vice president and treasurer of the New Orleans Geological Society.
Suppes resides with her husband, Gregory, and her two sons.
Area resident competes in wearable art competition
Kathryn Hayes, of New Florence, has been accepted in the wearable art competition at the 31st annual Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival, produced by Mancuso Show Management in Hampton, Virginia.
Her garment, “Not Your Grandma’s Linens Anymore,” will be on display along with other works, all competing for prize money.
Displays of quilts, wearable and textile art will be featured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.