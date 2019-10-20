Estate planning seminar set at Cambria Care Center
Estate Planning 101 free seminar will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 at Cambria Care Center’s Memory Unit, 429 Manor Drive, Ebensburg.
Refreshments will be served from 5 to 6 p.m.
Lauren Cascino Presser, a local attorney who specializes in elder care, will speak at the seminar.
Reservations can be made by calling 814-471-2183.
Director of residence life at Pitt-Johnstown will speak
The Johnstown Branch of American Association of University Women will host Christopher Lemasters’ presentation of Title IX and Bystander Intervention Strategies at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in the community room at The Galleria, Richland Township.
LeMasters is director of residence life and title IX/equity and inclusion officer at Pitt-Johnstown.
Local resident promoted
to professor at UPJ
Maddu Karunaratne has been promoted to professor at Pitt-Johnstown.
He is the department chair in the electrical and computer engineering programs.
His research work has resulted in numerous publications and several patents.
Karunaratne joined UPJ in 2004.
He earned a doctorate from the University of Arizona.
Karunaratne resides in Westmont with his wife, Malika, and two children.
St. Vincent to hold seminar on succession planning
St. Vincent College Small Business Development Center will hold a seminar on Succession Planning from 9:30 a.m. to noon on campus.
The program is co-sponsored by First Commonwealth Bank, Economic Growth Connection, Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce and Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp.
Speakers are Robert J. Grossman, partner of Grossman, Yanak and Ford, LLP., and Todd Turin, Esquire of Turin & DeMatt Attorneys at Law.
Cost of the program is $25 per person. Registration is before the program.
More information at 724-537-4572 or http://www.stvincent.edu/sbdc.
