AmeriServ board appoints independent director
Daniel A. Onorato has been appointed as an independent director of the board of directors at AmeriServ Financial Inc.
Onorato is executive vice president, chief corporate affairs officer for Highmark Health, headquartered in Pittsburgh.
His appointment expands the board to nine directors.
Onorato will be a member of the investment/asset liability committee and the audit committee, on which he will also serve as the board’s designated audit committee financial expert under applicable SEC rules.
Prior to joining Highmark Health, Onorato served two terms as chief executive of Allegheny County. He also served as Allegheny County’s controller and twoterms on the Pittsburgh City Council.
Onorato also is an attorney and certified public accountant.
He is currently on the boards of the Highmark Foundation, Highmark Caring Foundation, Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce, Pittsburgh Public Theater, Allegheny Parks Foundation and Jefferson Regional Foundation.
Onorato is a graduate of Penn State University, and earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.
Onorato and his wife, Shelly, reside in Pittsburgh. They are the parents of three children.
Area resident receives promotion at 1st Summit
Michael A. Matten, of Clearfield, has been named vice president and senior regional business development officer – northern region at 1st Summit Bank.
In his new role, Matten will be responsible for business development and overall relationship management, covering Blair, Cambria, Clearfield and Centre counties.
He brings more than 25 years of banking experience in credit administration and commercial lending.
WorkLink Staffing members receive designation
The American Staffing Association has awarded the certified staffing professional designation to Erin Harteis, staffing manager; Chrissy Espe, recruiting manager; and Matthew Baughman, sales manager, all of WorkLink Staffing.
Individuals must complete an exam on labor and employment law principles and ethical practices applicable to the staffing industry.
