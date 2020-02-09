Windber resident earns professional engineer license
Reuben S. McClelland, of Windber, has received the professional engineer license in Pennsylvania.
He joined H.F. Lenz Co.’s corporate engineering division in 2014.
His experience includes large-scale renovations and fit-outs of multi-tenant office buildings, corporate and government campuses and date centers throughout the northeastern United States.
McClelland received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Penn State and a bachelor’s degree in physics from Lock Haven University.
He resides with his wife and two children.
Photographer named finalist in Grand Imaging Awards
Della Watters, certified professional photographer, has been named a Top 10 finalist in the Grand Imaging Awards sponsored by Professional Photographers of America.
Watters submitted the portrait of a bride and groom titled “Today and Forever” in the 2019 International Print competition.
The portrait was acepted into PPA’s Loan Collection of elite images and advanced for selection as a GIA finalist entry.
Watters received a bronze medal for the artist category for International Photographic Competition.
In addition to being nominated a GIA finalist, Watters was named the 2019 Best Wedding Image Maker in Pennsylvania’s PPA affiliate. She received the Fuji Masterpiece Award for the Best Wedding Print and was accepted into Club 320 for Pennsylvania state merits with six blue ribbon entries.
Watters serves as secretary on the executive board of governors for PPA of Pennsylvania, an organization which provides education, hands-on training and networking opportunities with other professional and aspiring photographers.
Her studio, WattersWorks & Co., is on Lower Snake Spring Valley Road between Bedford and Everett.
Producer steps down at Mountain Playhouse
Teresa Stoughton Marafino has stepped down as producer at Mountain Playhouse to focus on other projects and opportunities.
Marafino, daughter of Mountain Playhouse’s founder James B. Stoughton, assumed the post of producer in 1987 and produced more than 280 productions in that time.
Patricia Carnevali, executive director since 2017, will continue to serve in that capacity and as interim producer.
Carnevali has a bachelor’s degree in drama literature from Wheaton College and a master’s degree in arts administration from the College Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati.
Prior to joining the staff, Carnevali spent three years at the Johnstown Area Heritage Association in Johnstown.
While there, she served as associate vice president of external affairs and events.
Her responsibilities included supervision of all departments’ operations, as well as coordination of the production of the Flood City Music Festival for several years.
Carnevali came to Pennsylvania in 1990 to serve as the first executive director at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center at Pitt-Johnstown.
For 15 years, she was responsible for programming, marketing and operations.
