Salix resident promoted
to chief financial officer
Mindy Rok, of Salix, has been promoted to chief financial officer at USSCO Federal Credit Union.
Rok joined the credit union
10 months ago as controller.
She has more than 33 years of professional accounting experience and knowledge to this executive position.
During her career, Rok’s positions included controller, financial analyst, accounting instructor and staff accountant.
In her new role, she will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s overall financial stability and viability, including comprehensive financial analyses of initiatives, regulatory/board reporting and continued streaming of the accounting department.
Rok received an associate degree in specialized business – accounting and computer programming – from Cambria-Rowe Business College and a bachelor’s degree in accounting and master’s degree in business administration from St. Francis University.
She resides with her husband, John, and they have three children.
New York Life agent
joins chairman’s council
Joseph P. Ponchione has been named a member of the chairman’s council of New York Life.
Members of the council rank in the top 3% of New York Life’s elite field force of more than 12,000 licensed agents in sales achievement.
Ponchione has been a New York Life agent since 2003, and is associated with New York Life’s Pittsburgh Johnstown general office in Johnstown.
Ponchione received the New York Life’s Life Foundation Award in 2004 and is a life member of the Million Dollar Round Table.
He received a bachelor’s degree in finance from Pitt-Johnstown.
Ponchione is past chairman of the board of the American Red Cross, Keystone Chapter; a member of the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce; president of Windber Country Club; past president of the East Hills Business Association; and a volunteer with Cambria County Special Olympics.
