JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County’s more than $13 million grant allocation for rental assistance is growing.
Another $740,350 in Emergency Rental Assistance Program was secured to help income-eligible residents pay rent and utilities to avoid eviction and utility service stoppages, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said.
“This funding was originally given to another county, but was reallocated to Cambria County based on need,” Burns said.
“I’m always looking to make sure we’re getting our fair share, and making sure public funding is going where it’s needed – and not wasted somewhere else.”
Several hundred households have already applied for support, Cambria County Controller Ed Cernic Jr. said.
His office is overseeing the program while a search is underway to hire a firm to review applications and allocate the money – a process that is even more difficult because the program is all new for 2022, he said.
“I’ve got staff in my office working to start getting that money out as quickly as we can,” he said.
“But the goal is to have (an accounting firm) who understands the process and follows the parameters to allocate this money.”
Applications for most counties can be submitted online at www.COMPASS.state.pa.us.
