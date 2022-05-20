The Board of Directors of AmeriServ Financial Inc. have appointed Amy Bradley, president and chief executive officer of the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce, as an independent director of the company and a new member of the investment/asset liability committee.
Bradley’s appointment maintains the Board’s membership at nine directors.
“Amy’s leadership role at our regional chamber of commerce provides her with a unique perspective – an inside look at the challenges and opportunities our regional businesses are facing, as well as knowing how to secure the resources needed to aid and counsel them,” Allan Dennison, chairman of AmeriServ Financial Inc., said in a press release.
AmeriServ Financial Inc. is the parent of AmeriServ Financial Bank and AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Company in Johnstown. The Company’s subsidiaries provide full-service banking and wealth management services through 17 community offices in southwestern Pennsylvania and Hagerstown, Maryland.
The Company also operates loan production offices in Altoona and Monroeville, Pennsylvania. As of March 31, 2022, AmeriServ had total assets of $1.3 billion and a book value of $6.65 per common share.
