SOMERSET, Pa. – A BFS foods convenience store and gas station is planned to open at a former Hoss’s location in Somerset.
The property in development at 1222 N. Center Ave. also will include a Burger King with full seating, a BFS spokeswoman said.
BFS is a private, family-owned and -operated corporation headquartered in Morgantown, West Virginia, according to its website.
The company has more than 2,000 employees, operates more than 80 branded fast-food restaurants inside or beside its BFS foods convenience store locations.
BFS purchased a former Hoss’s Steak & Sea House property on Somerset Township’s Center Avenue in July 2021. Last month, the company demolished the restaurant as it designs a new building.
The planned business would be located across from another gas station-convenience store. Sheetz, at 1212 N. Center Ave.
“Construction is planned to begin by early summer 2022,” company spokeswoman Hayley Graham said in an email.
“Our goal is to open late fall 2022. This will be a co-branded location with a BFS foods convenience store with gasoline and a Burger King with drive-thru on the end. They will each have a separate entrance into the building and Burger King will have full seating.”
The company’s construction permit is filed with the Pennsylvania Municipal Codes Alliance, and its minor site development plan has been approved by the Somerset County Planning Commission.
