AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Co. has announced that Nicholas A. Urban, assistant vice president and personal trust officer, graduated from the Pennsylvania Bankers Leadership Institute.
Through six two-day sessions over 12 months, the institute utilizes a multi-dimensional leadership training model.
Urban joined the company in 2019 after practicing law for two years. He provides fiduciary services relating to personal trust, estates, IRAs, custody and individual asset management accounts.
He is a graduate of Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law and has a certificate of completion from Campbell University Southeastern Trust School in North Carolina.
He is a member of the Westmoreland County Bar Association Bylaws Committee, and the Westmoreland and Allegheny County Bar Associations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.