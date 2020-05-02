Each heavy machine operator on the referral list for Local Union 66 has a different home life, said Charlie Freidhoff, union dispatcher.
Freidhoff, of Johnstown, has lists of hundreds of operating engineers ranging in age from 19 to mid-60s who may be recruited for contractors’ jobs.
“Some are caring for an elderly person who could be vulnerable to the virus,” he said.
“If a worker is not comfortable going back to work, we’ll go down the list to the next guy.”
With restrictions on Pennsylvania’s construction industry largely lifted – but with social distancing measures still in place – the economy is taking a step forward as companies navigate the COVID-19 shutdown.
Construction was officially reopened Friday, but many companies are set to begin in earnest on Monday.
Local Plumbers and Pipefitters Union 354 is seeing a mix of attitudes among its members called back to work, said Bill Cononie of Johnstown, business agent for the union.
“I have some members with pregnant wives or who have a newborn at home, so they are concerned about bringing the virus home,” Cononie said.
“And then you have some guys who think it’s a farce altogether.”
Masks and safety
Many other types of businesses remain barred from opening in-person operations.
Gov. Tom Wolf set a target date of May 8 for the beginning of a phased reopening and easing of restrictions county by county.
But Wolf has opened construction statewide.
“As we start to take steps to reopen the state, we recognize that the construction industry is vital to Pennsylvania’s economy and may operate safely with stringent guidance in place that will protect employees and the public,” a statement on Wolf’s website read.
Many states never closed construction at any stage of the pandemic. But Pennsylvania – along with New York, New Jersey, Washington, Michigan and Vermont – restricted it, according to construction industry publications, including Engineering News-Record.
Pennsylvania continues to be among the states with highest numbers of reported coronavirus cases, although cases in Cambria are relatively low compared to other counties.
Construction workers return to jobs amid strict guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
They will be wearing masks, taking their temperature each morning at the job site, abiding by social distancing guidelines and sanitizing their hands and equipment often.
“Companies are doing a very good job with implementing CDC rules as far as having hand sanitizer and masks on the job sites,” Cononie said. “It seems like contractors are really doing their part.”
Work is ‘pretty slow’
As far as manning the jobs available, he said he sees no problem. There is no shortage of workers who are ready to go back to work, he said.
However, it’s not as if unions’ phones are ringing off the hook, even though prohibitions on construction have been lifted.
“It’s pretty slow right now,” Cononie said.
He said projects that the union had in the works before the pandemic, at state and state-related universities as well as state correctional institutions, are now in limbo.
With the amount of the public money going to COVID-19 relief efforts, Cononie foresees many public agencies will scale down construction projects to save costs.
“I’m worried state-funded projects might get delayed or canceled altogether to make up for money spent for COVID-19 relief, between unemployment compensation and everything else,” he said.
More than 1.6 million Pennsylvanians have filed for unemployment claims since the shutdown began mid-March, and the state has paid out
$3.5 billion for unemployment compensation.
Dozens of nonunion construction workers with Major Builders, a commercial contractor headquartered in Johnstown, are ready to return to work, company owner Mark Rychak said.
“On Monday we have 10 projects we are going back to,” he said. “It will be strange.
“My only concern is getting the materials we need. Specialty steel items – I beams, steel studs – these suppliers were closing because of the virus.”
Restrictions lifted
Construction companies said a fair number of jobs have continued despite the pandemic.
In residential construction, Mihalko’s General Contractor has been operating with a reduced staff for emergency, insurance-covered home repairs only.
Since all nonessential jobs were halted mid-March, Mihalko’s furloughed some of its workers and monitored emergency repair budgets down to the last box of nails.
“It feels like it happened so long ago,” President Chelsea Mihalko Trimbath said, looking forward to Monday. “Today is the first day I feel some relief.”
It was only weeks ago that Mihalko’s construction workers were stopped by police responsible for enforcing Wolf’s order prohibiting so-called nonessential business.
On one other occasion, police knocked on the door and entered a house where they were working.
“Police would stop us and say, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ Then we’d show them the letter we have, signed by Gov. Wolf, that allows us to work emergency jobs,” Mihalko Trimbath said.
Now with restrictions lifted and all employees back on Monday, Mihalko’s can address homeowners who have called with requests for interior or exterior remodeling.
“We’ve still been getting calls for remodels. The way it looks, people may be vacationing at home,” Mihalko Trimbath said.
“Since people are home this much I think they are thinking ‘I may want to spruce up my outdoor space. If this is where I’m going to be, then I want to enjoy it more.’”
‘Keep our people safe’
When Penn Installations workers return Monday to commercial interior projects in Johnstown, COVID-19 guidelines will inevitably clash with productivity, said President Howard Bernstein.
“But at the end of the day, I feel first and foremost that we have to keep our people safe,” he said.
Tools that would normally be shared are now restricted to an individual or wiped down before use. Workers must wear masks and gloves, and safety managers on-site take note of each time social distancing could not be achieved.
And with each new day, workers will be required to check their temperatures for signs of COVID-19.
“I think we have been very diligent – but it will impact our productivity,” he said. “It’s easy to shoot an email saying ‘follow the guidelines.’ But how does one do that on a site with dozens of craftspeople using portable toilets with limited running water?”
As a citizen, he has concerns about reopening the economy.
“All of us have loved ones at risk – whether they are elderly or have underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable,” he said.
Cambria County had reported fewer than 30 positive tests and one death resulting from COVID-19 as of Friday. But the total number of positives has been increasing by a few new cases daily.
“We’ve been fortunate in Cambria County with a low incidence of the virus, but how much of that is because of practices put in place?” Bernstein said. “I understand everyone is itching to get back, but what will the consequences of that be? It’s a scary time.”
