AmeriServ Financial Services has promoted Robert E. Vamos to assistant vice president.
Vamos has 30 years of experience in the financial services industry.
He is responsible for developing and implementing carefully planned investment, retirement and estate planning strategies for clients.
He is Pennsylvania insurance licensed for life, accident, property, casualty and allied lines and also holds FINRA registration through LPL Financial.
Vamos is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and received the life underwriter training council fellow
designation.
He also earned the long term care designation certification.
He is a member of the Cambria & Somerset Estate Planning Council.
Vamos resides in Johnstown with his wife, Jenna, and their three children.
