Robert E. Vamos, of AmeriServ Trust & Financial Services Co. in
Johnstown, has qualified for Top of the Table, a coveted milestone achievement for his membership in MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table).
Top of the Table is an internationally recognized mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial services industry.
Vamos is responsible for developing and implementing carefully planned investments, retirement and estate planning strategies for clients. He is insurance licensed for life, accident and health, and is securities registered through LPL Financial.
Vamos is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, and holds a Certification in Long Term Care (CLTC) and Life Underwriting Training Council Fellow (LUTCF).
