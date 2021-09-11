Rob Cabala has been promoted to senior vice president – area executive for AmeriServ Financial Bank's Commercial Banking Division.
He will be responsible for developing new commercial banking relationships within the bank's Cambria County market and surrounding counties.
Cabala received a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. He is actively involved with various youth sports organizations and boosters, as well as Immaculate Conception Church in New Germany.
He resides in New Germany with his wife, Carey, and children, Nora, Nolan and Claire.
