Kathleen Wallace, a certified public accountant and certified retirement plan professional, has been promoted to senior vice president chief administrative manager of AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Co.
Wallace will manage and lead trust company operations, including risk and audit responses, from her office at the company’s headquarters in downtown Johnstown.
She joined AmeriServ in 2017 as senior vice president and retirement services manager.
Wallace holds a bachelor’s degree in business economics with a concentration in accounting from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. She is a graduate of Cannon Financial Institute and the John B. Gunter Leadership Program.
She is a member of the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
