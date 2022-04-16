Ricky A. Kalanish, of AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Co., has qualified for membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), a distinguished career milestone.
Kalanish has 36 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is responsible for developing and implementing carefully planned investment, retirement and estate planning strategies for clients.
Kalanish is Pennsylvania insurance licensed for life, accident, property, casualty and allied lines, and holds registrations through LPL Financial. He also holds the Chartered Life Underwriter, Chartered Financial Consultant, Chartered Advisor for Senior Living, Retirement Income Certified Professional and Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow designations.
He resides in Salix with his wife Beverly. They have two children and two grandsons.
