AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Co. has announced that Robert E. Vamos has qualified for membership in the Million Dollar Round Table.
Vamos has 30 years of experience in the financial services industry.
He is responsible for developing and implementing carefully planned investment, retirement and estate planning strategies for clients. He is a Pennsylvania insurance agent licensed for life, accident, property, casualty and allied lines, and also holds FINRA registration through LPL Financial.
A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, Vamos holds a Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow designation and has earned a certification in Long Term Care designation.
Vamos is a member of the Cambria & Somerset Estate Planning Council.
He resides in Johnstown with his wife, Jenna, and their three children.
