JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Zachary A. Becker, of Westmont, has accepted a position as an LPL financial adviser for AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Co.’s financial services department.
Becker, an LPL registered representative and LPL investment adviser representative, has worked in the company’s personal trust division for five years.
He is responsible for developing and implementing carefully planned investment, retirement and wealth planning strategies.
He is a graduate of Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, with a dual major in financial economics and business management. He also completed coursework through the College of Financial Planning to earn the designation of a Chartered Mutual Fund Counselor.
Becker is a member of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Advisory Board, Camp Sequanota Board and Westmont Hilltop Alumni Association.
