Joshua G. Barbin, CIMA, has joined the Johnstown office of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. as a financial adviser. He is joining Timothy M. Henry and The Henry Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. at 160 Jari Drive, Johnstown.
Barbin has five years of experience in the financial services industry. He graduated from University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor's degree in history.
He is a member of Investment Management Consultants Association and active in his church choir, leadership team and youth ministry.
Holly L. Keener is also joining The Henry Group as a client relationship manager. She joined the office in April, bringing more than 20 years of experience in providing customer service.
