Altoona Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center and the Altoona Center for Clinical Research welcome Dr. Jason Bankert.
Bankert received his undergraduate degree from Penn State in 2013, and graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2016.
In 2016, he began his career with an internship at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Montour County, advancing to a residency program in internal medicine.
He then completed a rheumatology fellowship program with Geisinger, and has been a subinvestigator in different studies for multiple diagnosis. He is board certified in internal medicine and board-eligible in rheumatology.
Bankert hold a Musculoskeletal Ultrasound certification in rheumatology, RhMSUS, through the American College of Rheumatology. The RhMSUS certification program is offered to individual physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners who perform musculoskeletal ultrasound as part of their practice of rheumatology.
