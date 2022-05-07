Kayla Puchko-Stephenson, of Puchko Financial Associates Inc., has been recognized as a qualifying member of the Million Dollar Round Table, a network of leading insurance and investment financial services professionals/advisers who serve their clients by exemplary performance and the highest standards of ethics, knowledge, service and productivity.
Her licenses include life, accident, health, annuities, securities and property and casualty. She is FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) registered through Park Avenue Securities.
Puchko-Stephenson has earned the Retirement Income Certified Professional designation.
She is a registered representative and financial adviser of Park Avenue Securities LLC and is a financial representative of The Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America.
Puchko-Stephenson resides in Brownstown with her husband, Andy.
They are the parents of two daughters.
