JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Douglas P. Puchko, president and CEO of Puchko Financial Associate Inc., has been recognized as a qualifying and life member of the Million Dollar Round Table.
His license includes life, accident, health, longterm care and annuities, and he is FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) registered through Park Avenue Securities.
Puchko has earned the Life Underwriters Training Council Fellow, certification in Long Term Care and Retirement Income Certified Professional designations.
He is a board member of the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership and the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce, where he is chairman of the Small Business Council.
Puchko is a registered representative of Park Avenue Securities LLC and is a financial representative of The Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America.
He resides in Brownstown with his wife, Maureen, and has three children and two granddaughters.
