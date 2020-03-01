Miller’s Clothing Store has been located for 130 years on Main Street in downtown Johnstown and its longevity was recently recognized by the men’s clothing industry and by MR magazine, a menswear industry trade publication.
“MR magazine is the menswear industry’s leading trade publication serving retailers, manufacturers and designers for more than 30 years,” Karen Alberg Grossman, editor-in-chief of MR magazine, said.
The magazine honored a few dozen merchants in February including Miller’s, whose store has been in business for more than 100 years.
“We decided this year to honor stores in business for more than a century because, with increasing online competition, it’s tougher than ever for local specialty stores to survive,” she said.
Miller’s stands out for a few reasons, she said.
“They are one of few stores still in their original building – since 1890. They offer exceptional customer service above and beyond the norm with house calls, after-hour appointments,” she said.
And Miller’s is making moves to continue its longevity and the future of menswear as a whole, she said.
“Miller’s supports the future of the menswear industry by introducing new brands, thereby attracting younger customers,” Grossman said. “They’ve been smart enough to add more casual styles to the mix while maintaining a healthy business in upscale tailored clothing.”
Miller’s provides free tailoring for life for clothing purchased in its store, which may especially be a good thing at this juncture, with young men following a trend of looking for the slimmest, tightest fit they can get, Grossman said.
Those merchants were saluted during a February banquet at the Chicago Mart, attended by representatives of many menswear brands.
The event was co-sponsored by the Chicago Collective, Peerless Clothing and Nobis outerwear.
Miller’s is owned by Randy Clark, with his wife, Mary, and their son, Taylor.
Randy Clark is a master tailor.
“It’s very rare when the store owner is also a master tailor,” Grossman said.
Taylor Clark, 26, is set to be president of the business after his father retires.
He said the store’s customer base is strong and reaches across the country, even outside the country. Some of those out-of-town customers are Johnstown natives, and others are people who have read or heard about Miller’s, he said.
The store was renovated in 2015 and future projects include the exploration of adding an online inventory, Taylor Clark said.
“Downtown Johnstown is doing much better than when I was a kid,” he said “We are an example that you can thrive down here.”
