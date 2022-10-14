Charles "Fritz" Mayer, of Johnstown, has been named executive administrator for the Artist-Blacksmith's Association of North America (ABANA.org).
He will focus on the day-to-day operation of running an international organization with more than 3,000 members throughout the world, as well as transitioning the home office located at the train station during its $26 miller renovation, among other things.
Mayer is a 1984 graduate of Pitt-Johnstown, a 1990 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and a 1993 graduate of Weatherhead School of Management, CWRU, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Mayer was supervisor at the Inclined Plane for CamTran and a school bus driver for McIlwain School Bus Line.
