Angela Moffat has been appointed as AVP and senior wealth management business development officer, covering Westmoreland, Indiana and Somerset counties for 1st Summit Bank.
She will provide expert guidance and innovative solutions for the planning needs of individuals and businesses in retirement planning, investment and insurance services, education funding and employee benefits.
Moffat has more than 13 years of experience as a financial advisor, is a registered representative of Infinex Investments Inc., holds a Life, Accident and Health Insurance license and is designated as a certified retirement counselor.
She serves on the board of directors for the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Foundation and has served with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for nearly 10 years.
Moffat received a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She lives in Ligonier with her husband and two children.
