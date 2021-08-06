Michael Paulman has been promoted to senior vice president and head of commercial banking at 1st Summit Bank.
With more than 18 years of experience in management, lending and credit, Paulman will oversee and manage all business development and business relationships at 1st Summit. He also will lead sales and growth efforts of mortgages and consumer loans.
Paulman, a graduate of University of Pittsburgh, began his career at 1st Summit Bank in October 2019. He resides in Meyersdale with his wife and two children.
