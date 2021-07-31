1st Summit Bancorp Inc., the parent company of 1st Summit Bank, was named one of the country's best community banks by American Banker Magazine.
American Banker Magazine ranked well-capitalized, publicly traded banks and thrifts with $2 billion or less in assets as of Dec. 31, 2020. Nationally, 511 institutions qualified for the list.
Rankings are determined by each institutions return on overage equity (ROAE), a measure of profitability widely used by investors to analyze business performance. Over the past three years, 1st Summit Bank's ROAE averaged 9.82%, compared to an 8.6% average among all qualified banks across the nation.
The bank has funded more than 1,050 PPP loans, totaling more than $83 million to date.
