Nathanael R. Shaffer has been promoted to wealth management business development officer at 1st Summit Bank in Richland Township.
Shaffer will provide expert guidance and innovative solutions for the planning needs of individuals and businesses in retirement planning, investment and insurance services, education funding and employee benefits.
He joined 1st Summit Bank in 2007, and holds the Series 7 and Series 63 registrations, as well as life and health insurance licenses.
Shaffer is a financial consultant with Infinex Investments.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in general finance from Clarion University.
