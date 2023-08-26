Heidi Stratton-Minor has been named assistant vice president and senior personal banking officer for 1st Summit Bank, covering Murrysville, Westmoreland County, and the surrounding area.
Stratton-Minor will focus on business development, including consumer and business lending.
She has more than 22 years of banking experience in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.
Stratton-Minor received an accounting degree from the Community College of Allegheny County.
She is involved with the Norwin Chamber of Commerce and the United Way, and is an active member and volunteer at Pitcairn Presbyterian Church, Allegheny County.
She resides in Penn Township, Westmoreland County, with her husband, Dan, and two dogs.
