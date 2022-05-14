JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Carol A. Myers, chief financial officer at 1st Summit Bank, was honored with the Patricia A. Husic Woman of Influence Award at the Pennsylvania Bankers Association annual Women in Banking conference.
The award is presented as part of PA Bankers’ Women in Banking Recognition of Excellence program, which is dedicated to honoring men and women in the banking industry who promote and inspire women in the workplace to reach their full potential.
Myers, of Johnstown, is executive vice president and senior chief financial officer of 1st Summit Bank and executive vice president and treasurer of 1st Summit Bancorp. She has been with the bank since 1997.
Myers serves as treasurer of Zion Lutheran Church in Johnstown, and served as a board member or volunteer for United Way of the Laurel Highlands, the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, Choices-People Supporting People and United Cerebral Palsy of the Southern Alleghenies.
She is married to David and has three children and step-children and four grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.