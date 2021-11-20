Melanie Paulman has been appointed personal banking officer at 1st Summit Bank's Somerset community office.
Paulman will oversee daily operations and ensure an exceptional customer experience at the Somerset office.
She has more than 20 years of experience in retail management, focusing on building teams with a strong emphasis on customer service and product presentation.
Paulman, raised in Meyersdale, received an associate's degree from Allegany College of Maryland.
