Alysha McCauley has been appointed to assistant vice president and senior personal banking officer at 1st Summit Bank’s Latrobe community office.
McCauley will oversee daily operations and ensure an exceptional customer experience, as well as helping families and businesses simplify banking needs and achieve personalized financial goals.
She has nine years of banking experience with a focus on consumer and small business lending.
She received a bachelor’s degree in business management, with a concentration in marketing from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
McCauley lives in Fairfield Township with her husband and two children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.