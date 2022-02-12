1st Summit Bank has announced that Eric Renner, CEO and president, and Elmer Laslo, CEO and president of the bank’s holding company, have been named to the Pennsylvania Business Central Top 100 People of 2022 list.
Renner joined 1st Summit Bank in April 2019 as executive vice president and chief operating officer, and was named president and CEO in June 2020.
He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Robert Morris University and has more than 35 years of banking and executive leadership experience in finance, credit, retail and business banking.
Renner serves on the boards of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium and The Watson Institute.
Laslo, who retired in 2020 as president and CEO of 1st Summit Bank, the holding company that owns 1st Summit Bank and Value Finance Discount Co., is involved with strategy, shareholder and customer relations, and civic endeavors as a member of the board of directors of all three entities.
He is active on the boards of the Johnstown Area Heritage Association, Johnstown Area Regional Industries and Community Arts Center of Cambria County, and is former chairman of the PA Bankers Association.
