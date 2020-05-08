The “159Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters are released each Sunday.
Episode 9: Patrick Quinn and Dan Neville
This week on “159Inclined,” we had a chance to visit the Center for Metal Arts, located on Iron Street in Johnstown.
Patrick Quinn and Dan Neville shared with us their story of how CMA came to call Johnstown home, and how they have created a world-class educational blacksmithing program through the use of the historic Cambria Iron Co. facilities.
We hope you enjoy the episode.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/. More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
